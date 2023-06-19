Bullgod criticises Akufo-Addo government, calls them 'useless' for neglecting responsibilities

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Renowned artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has expressed dissatisfaction with the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for labelling their administration as ‘useless.’



Bulldog on UTV's entertainment show; "United Showbiz," voiced his criticism while discussing dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's commendable initiative of providing clean water to an underserved community in Ghana.



He argued that such responsibilities should fall on the government and accused the current administration of lacking a clear purpose.



On June 14, Stonebwoy commissioned four boreholes in Borkor Awuku Kope, a community located in the Shama district of the Western Region of Ghana.



The purpose of this initiative was to enhance access to clean water for the community's residents.



Recognizing the significance of Stonebwoy's transformative project, Bulldog asserted that it should have been the government's duty to undertake such efforts.



Bullgod strongly criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for its apparent lack of concern for the well-being of Ghanaian citizens, particularly those residing in deprived areas where illegal mining activities, known as ‘galamsey,’ are prevalent.



He argued, "Everybody in government should bow their heads in shame" for failing to address the detrimental effects of illegal mining. Bulldog expressed his concern over the contamination of water bodies and the alarming health consequences, including the birth of children "without genitals," in the affected areas.



Expressing his disappointment, Bullgod emphasized that the current government is failing in its responsibilities.



He challenged the administration to showcase tangible achievements and questioned their ability to address critical issues like illegal mining effectively.



He further criticised the government's lack of action by contrasting it with Stonebwoy's proactive approach to providing clean water to a deprived community.



The artiste manager conveyed his dissatisfaction and called on all government officials to feel a sense of shame, declaring, ‘Everybody in government should bow their heads in shame.’



