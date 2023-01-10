Bullet was told I won’t make it in music – Wendy Shay recounts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay, born Wendy Asiamah Addo, has recounted how some industry players wanted to block her shine by telling Bullet, her manager, that she cannot make it to the top.



“There are big people in the industry who Bullet listens to; so just imagine some big man telling Bullet that she is not going to make it,” Wendy Shay recounted on Bryte TV in an interview.



She was responding to controversial celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger who at a point in her career said she (Wendy Shay) was not going to make it to the top.



“She (Afia Schwarzenegger) is not the first person who had said that. I have people who told me the face to quit music and venture into something else.”



She disclosed adding that, these people went further to her manager and said “Bullet she is not going to make it, don’t waste your money.”



“But now, if I have blown in excess then you only have to give thanks to God," She observed.



According to Wendy Shay, her success has taught people that looking down on others is not the best thing to do.