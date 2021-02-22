Music of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Bullet sought my permission before releasing Ebony’s song – Starboy Kwarteng

play videoStarboy Kwateng is the father of late Ebony Reigns

Nana Opoku Kwarteng, father of late Ghanaian musician, Ebony Reigns has reacted to the release of her latest song.



A few days ago, Rufftown Records released ‘John 8:7’ which featured Ebony Reigns and Wendy Shay.



Speaking in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi, Nana Opoku Kwarteng told B Ice that Bullet informed him about the song before it was released.



Nana Opoku, otherwise known as Starboy Kwarteng, stated that Bullet said he wrote this song with Ebony before her demise.



He reiterated that Bullet gave him a couple of Ebony’s songs.



Nana Opoku Kwarteng explained that Bullet, CEO of Rufftown Records still has copies of songs he wrote together with Ebony Reigns.



He added that he accepted Bullet’s request to release the song after he sought permission from him.



The father of the late Ebony Reigns was not ready to release the songs of her daughter with Rufftown Records.



When asked if he would allow Bullet to release any other song of Ebony, Nana Opoku Kwarteng answered, “Time will tell.”



Listen to the full interview below:



