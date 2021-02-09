Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Bullet remembers Ebony on the 3rd anniversary of her death

Ruftown Records C.E.O, Bullet with Ebony

Talent manager, Bullet has honoured the memory of late Ghanaian artiste, Ebony.



On February 8, 2018, a vehicle Ebony was traveling in collided with a VIP bus on the Kumasi-Sunyani road on her way back to Accra from Sunyani where she visited her mother.



She was pronounced dead at the Bechem Government Hospital on the same day.



Her funeral service was held at the forecourt of the State House, followed by a burial service at the Osu cemetery on Saturday, March 24, 2018.



But remembering her artiste whom he held dear bullet posted on social media saying:



“It’s been 3 years already! I am yet to believe, you are truly gone,” reads a post by Bullet. “You will forever be in my heart because in there you are still alive. Keep reigning queen.”



Born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, the self-acclaimed original 90s bag girl lived a colorful life – stoking controversy with her actions.



Her dressing and stage performances especially was a sore point for critics and some watchers of the music industry in Ghana.



In July 2017, Nana Poku Kwarteng, Ebony’s father was forced to defend her daughter in an interview with Graphic Showbiz newspaper.



“I am supportive of anything my daughter does and anything she wears. I am not ashamed as a father, the truth is that, I choose what she wears and I bless her before she goes out to perform. Some Ghanaians are hypocrites and I am sorry but I am not one of them,” explained Mr. Kwarteng.





“I am not bothered at all. The reason is simple, I know my daughter than anyone else. What people see out there is what we want them to see and that is because she is an artiste and needs a brand that will sell. For God’s sake, she is a Dancehall artiste and she wears what will make her feel confident when performing on stage. Something that will depict the genre of music and songs she churns outs.”



He shared his thoughts on the the perception that his daughter is “bad” girl.



“My daughter is not a bad girl, she is very calm, loving and a respectful person. Whatever she does on stage ends there. She is a different person when she gets home.”



He also spoke about the relationship between himself and his “girl as I usually call her is close to my heart.”



“We are so close that I gave her the go-ahead when she told me she wanted to do music. Initially, I questioned her decision because she is a very intelligent girl and was doing extremely well in school and every parent will want his or her child to get to the top of the highest academic ladder. But she insisted music was what she wanted to do. Music is where her heart is and I gave her my blessings. I couldn’t have stopped her because these children are smart.”





Join our Newsletter

Ebony's song ‘Kupe’ helped her gain mainstream attention in the Ghanaian music industry.She made history as the first female and the first artiste to posthumously win the ultimate – ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2018 edition of Ghana Music Awards.