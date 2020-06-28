Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Bulldog tears Stonebwoy apart for disrespecting artiste managers

Creative director and talent manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, well known as Bulldog, has berated Stonebwoy for looking down on artiste managers in the country.



In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program on Saturday, June 27, 2020, Stonebwoy doubted if any artiste manager in Ghana can show a certificate backing their profession.



Few hours after the interview, Bulldog, who is the manager of Shatta Wale, has registered his displeasure about the statement made by Stonebwoy.



In a lengthy statement sighted by Zionfelix.net, Bulldog stated that the remark from the popular Ghanaian musician was distasteful and unschooled.



Calling for respect to each other’s contribution in the industry, Bulldog admonished Stonebwoy not to make a generalized statement if he is having issues with his management team.



He schooled Stonebwoy that one does not necessarily need a certificate to be a good talent manager—but the knowledge or practical skills acquired from a period can make one a good and competent artiste or talent manager.



Bulldog indicated that he is a certified talent manager without a certificate.



Read his full post below.



The general disregard to Artiste Management as a profession, on United Showbiz the most watched and talked about TV Talk Show in Ghana hosted by seasoned and award winning actress, Empress Nana Ama McBrown on UTV, Ghana’s leading, most patronised and best-loved award winning television channel by one of Ghana’s top musical exports, Stonebwoy was so unfortunate.



If you have a situation with your management team please don’t generalise it. To say which artiste manager in Ghana can show a certificate for management was distasteful and unschooled.



Let us learn to respect each other’s contribution in this space. You were on the moral high ground about ‘disrespect in the game’ kindly heed to your counsel.



I’m not sure it will be appropriate for one to seek for an artiste’s certificate for them to be referred to as or become one. Talent management is the knowledge or skill obtained from a period of practical experience with talents, especially that gained in a particular profession.



One’s handiwork and attainment in their chosen field makes them a master of their trade and not a certificate in form of a document. Their unceasing success in their field of work is all the certification they require.



How joyous it would be to ask for a presidential certificate… Description: ????Description: ????



Talent management is a labour of love. Their efforts don’t generate into streams or laurels for themselves so their contribution to the grandiose victory is easily overlooked. Talent Managers aren’t celebrated in this country because their tale of toil don’t get told.



I am a CERTIFIED TALENT MANAGER without a certificate. God bless the entertainment space and all stakeholders.



#YEAROFRESTORATION #sikanhyiraadomaseda

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.