Bulldog's sarcastic response Shatta Wale's gatekeepers claim

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bulldog and Shatta Wale who seem to have squashed their ‘Manager-artiste’ relationship for the second time have been taking digs at each other on social media lately.



After projecting that Black Sherif’s album will do better than that of Shatta Wale, and other artistes who intend to also release theirs this month, Bulldog made a mockery of the Dancehall artiste's utterances on the Good Evening Ghana show.



While on the talk show, Shatta Wale attacked certain industry ‘gatekeepers’ whom he believes have consistently sabotaged his career and blocked his opportunities.



Shatta’s major concern was how some industry stakeholders including the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey and media personality, Andy Dosty would sabotage him.



“For years, industry gatekeepers have been brushing me aside. I see Mark Okraku Mantey stopping me from playing shows and I go mad. Those people decide what to do with us. For instance, if Beyoncé had made the mistake of going to Mark or even Andy Dosty, I wouldn’t have had that feature. They’ll tell her I’m an armed robber. They are not allowing us to work the way we want to and that is why people are not coming into the country to help,” Shatta told Paul Adom Otchere on the Good Evening Ghana Show.



But reacting to his comments in a sarcastic manner, Bulldog, a panelist on Hitz FM’s Daybreakhitz show, jokingly asked the host, Andy Dosty, to hand over the keys to the gate he has been keeping.



“Please oo. Gatekeepers who have closed the gate on Shatta Wale, why have you done that? Where are the keys? Give me the keys to go open them. Why? Why did you do that?



Andy Dosty, however, reacted to the accusations Shatta Wale levelled against him.



“Here I am in a hotel called Euphoria somewhere in Pretoria and with a Nigerian guy called Coco Pee and his manager having a discussion. Then I heard Shatta’s ‘Hajia Bintu’ playing in the background so I jumped out of excitement. Then one of the guys who was glancing through his phone told me that I am trending on Twitter and it is actually about me and Shatta. He said he thought I was friends with Shatta so why would comments like that come up from him? I was shocked,” he stated.















EB/BB