Bulldog’s Akufo-Addo threat case: Witness denies being an NPP 'puppet'

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mavis Ama Atakle, the second complainant and third prosecution witness has mounted the witness box to testify in the case involving Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka, Bulldog.



The first complainant, Theodosia Antwiwaa Appiah, has given her evidence in chief and undergone cross examination.



Mavis in her evidence in chief, told an Accra Circuit Court that she was a student of Nabita College, pursuing Medical Laboratory Technology.



Mavis’s witness statement was showed to her and the court admitted same in evidence.



Mavis who is the third prosecution witness admitted knowing Bulldog on social media and TV as an Artiste Manager and a regular panelist on the television programme.



According to Mavis, she, however, did not know Bulldog personally.



She told the court that she was a regular viewer of a United Television Showbiz programme and other programmes.



During cross examination by Bulldog’s lawyer Jerry Avernorgbor, Mavis denied that she had been brought to court as a New Patriotic Party member to help achieve the agenda of the party.



She debunked defence counsel’s assertion that apart from his name and identity, all her statements before the court were false.



The witness told the court that on January 9, this year, she watched UTV showbiz programme with Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown as the hostess.



According to her, the show had Bulldog, Afua Schwarzenegger, and Arnold Baidoo as some of the panelists.



The witness said that on the said show, the issue of Menzgold was mentioned and certain utterances of Bulldog did not go down well with her so she took the matter up with the Police.



According to her, she did not see Bulldog’s retraction, adding that, in her opinion, Bulldog was trying to justify his pronouncements.



She admitted that the pronouncements of Bulldog did not push her to do anything negative and she never heard that some people had jumped on the street on the pronouncement of Bulldog.



The matter has been adjourned to April 29.



Bulldog, an Artiste Manager, is alleged to have said on UTV showbiz programme that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo would not finish his four –year term if he failed to pay customers of an alleged Ponzi scheme by Menzgold .



He has pleaded not guilty on the charge of “Offensive conduct to breaches of the Peace.”



He is currently on a GHC70,000 cedis bail.