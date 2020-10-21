Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: GH Page

Bulldog reveals why Nana Addo is scared to debate John Mahama

Artiste manager Bulldog (M), President Akufo-Addo (L) and John Mahama(R)

Artiste manager and the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has stated the reason why the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scared of having a presidential debate with the flagbearer of the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Bulldog in a post sighted on social media, he has listened to John Dramani Mahama a lot of times and has seen that he is on top of all issues bothering Ghanaians.



He explained that looking at all that, he is sure and convinced that is the reason why President Nana Addo Dankwa is scared of coming forward for the debate.



He posted: “When you listen to H. E. JDMahama he’s on top of issues. I understand the reason why NADAA is afraid of a debate.”



See screenshot below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.