Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Bulldog on what exactly happened on UTV between Lilwin and Funny Face

Bulldog was one of many others who intervened in the situation

Creative director and talent manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, well known as Bulldog has emerged with more insight into what necessitated a heated argument between Comic Actors Lilwin and Funny face days ago.



During a panel discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown, the two, but for the intervention of Bulldog and some other producers of the show, would have caused a stir on air.



Lilwin and Funny Face have been engaged in a back and forth beef after the latter accused the former of being the cause of his marriage failure.



Both actors have since reconciled and settled issues but Bulldog, speaking on Okay FM, explained the basis for the entire fracas.



