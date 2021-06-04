Bulldog is always painting me black but I'm focused – Iwan

Entertainment of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

“Who’s bad” hitmaker, Iwan Suhyini formerly known as Iwan has labelled entertainment critic, Bulldog, as senseless for always inciting the public against him.



Responding to Bulldog’s recent interview with MzGee about ungrateful artistes, Iwan Suhuyini told Amansan Krakye that his former label boss keeps coming to the public to paint him black.



He fumed “Bulldog keeps on year by year coming back to the media to raise such senseless if I put it that way things that won’t let us progress but rather bring us back.



“Because he has been one big stumbling block in my career and most of my fans know and then he doesn’t know how to clear himself,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He continued “So why would he come out now to say things to make it seem like back in the day I was the problem so I don’t think he even deserves my attention, my thoughts and my focus now.



“But I don’t see his argument and even coming on TV to raise such a topic again because if we should go deep down on that issue then he knows he’ll be the one at fault,” he added on the Kastle Drive show.



“Because I still have my copy of the contract and even a lawyer saw the contract and said this is a wicked contract, his lawyer also saw it and confirmed,” he told the host.