Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Bulldog has made no attempt to repair the mess he created 10 years ago – Iwan

Artiste manager Bulldog and Dancehall musician Iwan

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Iwan has indicated that his former manager, Bulldog is not remorseful for destroying his blossoming music career 10 years ago.



Iwan told Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso on Thursday, 19 November 2020 that even though the Bullhaus Entertainment boss, who now prefers to be known as Bullgod, apologised for all that happened, he has not shown any remorse or tried to make amends.



“We're human so if someone wrongs you and apologises, you have to forgive. Everybody knows what happened. Everybody knows what is in the public domain. He feels he has done no wrong and has nothing to offer in a way to try to repair whatever he has damaged, so such a person, you can judge him by the state of his thinking.



“Because if someone accuses you of destroying something and feels sorry about it and comes to show that he is indeed sorry, he cannot be there looking at that thing in its spoilt state still while he can do something to push that thing to wherever he is,” Iwan said.



Born Abdul Razak Issahaku, the ‘Who’s Bad’ hitmaker also accused Bulldog, known in real life as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, of “fighting his image” and portraying his irrelevance in the music industry.



“And one thing too, I'm not expecting anything from him because 10 years down the lane, all he has been doing is fighting my image, doing all he could for people to see my irrelevance...



“You know, he has done a lot but after 10 years, I have nine albums and people have testified,” he added.



Iwan, however, disclosed that, amidst all the misunderstanding and intent to dent his image, his trump card has been his originality, which according to him, makes him irreplaceable.



“You cannot replace me. I'm a very original artiste and I don't believe that anyone can do what I do.



“In the past, they've tried a whole lot. Not only with the artiste that you just mentioned [Shatta Wale], there have been a lot of artistes, who have passed through his hands [Bullgod]. If you look at the way they are dressed, the way they make them look on stage and, sometimes, they make them do songs like me. But, it didn't work. They were given many awards for them to look... it didn't work,” Iwan said.



He continued: “If someone is original, the person, indeed, is. If someone brings something in the industry, the person has brought it.



“It is up to people to appreciate. If they don't appreciate it, it doesn't mean that it will be short-lived. There are others who will appreciate and carry that thing to the next level”.



Iwan, born Abdul Razak Issahaku, was one of the most talked-about music sensations in the country in 2010.



Signed under Bullhaus Entertainment at that time, the ‘Lyrical Gunshot’ churned out hit songs like ‘Thanks and Praise’, ‘Jah’, ‘Who’s Bad’ and ‘Trust in the Lord’ among others.



Iwan, after a hiatus on the music scene, has rebranded as Iwan Suhuyini.



He released a 27-track album titled: ‘The Return’ to announce his comeback in 2020.



‘The Return’ is his ninth studio album.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.