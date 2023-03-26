Bulldog criticizes Mark Okraku-Mantey's bid for parliament, questions his leadership skills

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste manager, Bulldog, has expressed his opposition to Mark Okraku-Mantey's bid to become a member of parliament in 2024.



Okraku-Mantey, who currently serves as the Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, confirmed in a recent interview that he plans to contest for the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



During an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Bulldog criticized Okraku-Mantey's record in government, stating that he has not done enough to warrant the support of his constituents.



“Some of his constituencies should not waste their time voting for him because he will not bring any change. Let me state it here clearly, and I know he will see it. Sitting here, I respect Mark as a person 100%, but when it comes to governance, I won't even give him zero points minus, he won't even get it,” he said.



Bulldog went on to suggest that Okraku-Mantey should not run for office, stating that he does not have the necessary skills or experience to be an effective leader.



He also suggested that Okraku-Mantey's constituents should not waste their time voting for him because he will not bring any meaningful change to their lives.



“Just being there, and looking at the contribution he made, I don't even need to sit here and talk about Mark’s achievements, too many things he didn't do. He has been in government, what has he done?



“When you criticize him, he will frown and respond by asking why you said anything about him. What is he going to do there? He has tasted governance for four years. What did he do?” he added.



While Bulldog acknowledged that he respects Okraku-Mantey as a person, he believes that he is not fit to hold public office.



He criticized Okraku-Mantey's tendency to respond defensively to criticism, arguing that this is not a quality that a good leader should possess.



“Someone like him, what is he going to tell his constituency? Also, he is lucky that it's his constituency that he is going to because someone like him can never be president,” he shared.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/FNOQ