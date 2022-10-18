Bulldog, Andy Dosty, others who gave Kwabena Kwabena a champagne bath on his birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some industry giants including Bulldog, Baba Sadiq, Andy Dosty, were present at Kwabena Kwabena’s birthday party held on October 17, 2022.



It was seemingly a fun-packed atmosphere as these patrons were seen treating themselves to some good music, drinks and lively conversations.



Bottles of champagnes were popped and emptied on the ‘Tuamudaa’ hitmaker to mark his birthday.



Some individuals also took turns to narrate how the musician has impacted their lives and the impact he has had on the general music industry.



In the case of Akwaboah Jnr, he projected the musician as his mentor.



“Kwabena happens to be someone I look up to and I am actually not shy about it. I cannot rug shoulders with him. I have been his keyboardist before on several stages. Kwabena is a good singer, and guitarist. I know how he composes his songs.



“He is a prolific writer, great vocalist. Today is Kwabena’s birthday and we are all privileged to be here. Thank you for serving Ghana,” Akwaboah eulogized.



Kwabena Kwabena also spoke about his upcoming album.



Watch the video below:











EB/EA