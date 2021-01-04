Entertainment of Monday, 4 January 2021

Bukom Banku needs deliverance for bleaching – Prophet Kumchacha

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha

The head pastor of Heaven’s Gate Ministry in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net condemned Banku’s action.



Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ Show hosted by Halifax Ansah Addo he stated that it is a sin for anyone to bleach.



Prophet Kumchacha quoted Lamentation 4:8 – “But now they are blacker than soot; they are not recognized in the streets. Their skin has shrivelled on their bones; it has become as dry as a stick” – to support his statement.



He also advised Bukom Banku to remove the artificial eyelashes he is wearing because it was not made for men.



Prophet Kumchacha further stated that Bukom Banku needs deliverance and he will help him on that after the show has ended.



The renowned preacher said the body is God’s temple and it needs to be kept clean.

