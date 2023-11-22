Bukom Banku explains why he got violent with son for dating fetish priestess

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

According to Bukom Banku, his son once dated a fetish priestess with whom he once had intimate relations.



The situation, the boxer said, on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, disturbed him so much he slapped his son over it. Subsequently, his son reported him to the police.



“My son didn’t know her previously. She is a fetish priest I was with almost 10 years ago.



“When I noticed she had become my son’s girlfriend, I called him privately, informing him that she was my former girlfriend so he should end the relationship but he wouldn’t listen.



“So I beat him and slapped him and he went to report me at the Jamestown Police Station.



“I told the police commander that he’s my first son of 22 years, dating someone I dated before and so I gave him advice to leave the girl. This is a simple matter!” a visibly frustrated Bukom narrated.



Considering his son’s resistance, he worried that possibly he was captivated by sex with the woman.



“Maybe the thing [sex] was too sweet for him,” Banku said.



He seemed to empathise, however.



“Women are sweeter than everything else,” he exclaimed. “A woman is sweeter than money.”



“Women? That thing you have! That thing God gave you, it is perfection! G.o.o.d! It’s good. No matter how much money you have, you cannot resist that thing. Woman is power!”



Bukom Banku, a decorated boxer and entertainer, assured that he is currently cordial with his son, following the end of his deviant relationship with the fetish priestess he did not name.



“He ended the relationship a long time ago. How can you be dating a woman I have had sex with? It’s absolutely not right,” he said.



Banku in a 2021 interview on Accra-based Okay FM wept over the issue, with his son present.



His son, Amadu, whom he also accused of internet fraud, assured he had ended the relationship.