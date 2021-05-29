Broken heart got me to acting – Eva Aikins

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Actress Eva Danso Aikins has indicated that she decided to join the movie industry after a heartbreaking experience.



According to the pretty actress, a guy broke her heart when she was deeply in love and that made her end up as an actress.



“I was so much in love but after my broken, I decided to get myself busy so tried acting and here I am doing so great and acting with some of the people I admired on the screens,” she told Graphic Showbiz in an interview.



Eva who has played several roles in movies such as More Than Crazy, Beautiful Ruins, Silver Rain and TV series Illusions, Living With Trisha, 5 Brides and Dede, said there was no way she would date an industry person because she doesn’t want her issues to be all over the place.



“It is impossible for a celebrity to hide his or her relationship from the public and I wouldn’t want to date an industry person because our issues will always be out there. I would prefer someone who is not in the industry but very hardworking and fun to be with,” she said.



Eva, who was a Miss Ghana finalist in 2006, also doubles as a banker and she says it is difficult combining both acting and banking.



“Although it is not easy combining the two, it is advisable I combine them because the movie industry has gone down a bit. I always tell my colleagues to do something else apart from acting so that they are not found wanting,” she said



She has plans to own her production house and set up an NGO for single parents because she was raised by a single parent.