Broda Sammy spotted kissing actress Louisa Adinkra in public

One of the highlights of the Kumawood All Stars hangout was when gospel musician, Broda Sammy, was captured publicly kissing actress, Louisa Adinkra.



The controversial gospel worshipper appeared at the event in Kumasi, where a host of Kumawood actors were present.



Broda Sammy’s arrival at the venue was met with cheers and excitement from patrons gathered.



As he was seen exchanging pleasantries with the stars, and things took a different turn when he suddenly chanced on actress cum recently enstooled queen mother, Louisa Adinkra.



The two, elated to see each other, hugged, whispered some words to each other and shared a kiss.



To the amazement of everyone gathered, Broda Sammy and Louisa who both seemed unbothered about the presence of ‘paparazzi’, leaned in and shared a French kiss.



This development has since drawn criticisms from netizens who have wondered why Broda Sammy, a married man and a gospel minister would indulge in such an act.



Others have said that perhaps, the two could be involved in a secret affair and were carried away by the sight of each other.







