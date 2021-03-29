Bro. Sammy explains why he couldn’t sing Diana Hamilton’s song

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has explained why he couldn’t sing Diana Hamilton’s song.



Recently, the popular Gospel musician was mocked when he failed to pronounce the word 'centred' when singing Diana Hamilton’s song titled ‘Adom’.



Few months after the video went viral, Brother Sammy has explained in an interview with B Ice on Agyenkwa FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net why he couldn’t get the pronunciation right.



According to him, he took it as 'cent-red' instead of the usual pronunciation.



He partly blamed his teacher, Sir Ayew, who has been teaching him how to speak English.



The ‘Aduro Biaa Nkadem’ composer revealed that he decided to hire a teacher due to the constant mockery targeted at him.



Watch Brother Sammy’s interview with B Ice below:



