Entertainment of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

British-Ghanaian rapper Xploder dies of Coronavirus

British-Ghanaian rapper, Xploder

British-Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Mensah also known by his stage name, Xploder has died of COVID-19, according to GRM Daily.



He was known for appearing on grime tracks like Mission Riddim alongside his brother D Dark, Scrufizzer, Lady Lykez, Roachee, Maxsta and Zeph Ellis, as well as D Dark’s Be Smart Remix with Ms Banks and Scrufizzer.



He presented the podcast ‘Dope Black Dads‘, which talks about modern Black fatherhood.



Samuel was also known for being the CEO of London-based Ghanaian bakery business Uncle John’s, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in December 2020.



It was featured in Forbes’ list of 30 black-owned businesses to support in 2021. Uncle John’s Bakery has also been featured in The Guardian, Vice, Seasoned Buzzfeed, and Melan Mag.



The bakery, according to Mirror, has been giving free loaves of bread to NHS workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.



His fellow rappers and fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to him and send their condolences to his family.







RIP Xploder ???????????? a good clean hearted brother gone too soon. — The #DPMO C.E.O ???????? (@MayhemRVF) January 28, 2021

Samuel Mensah - The CEO of Uncle John’s Bakery has sadly passed away! ????



Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.



Rest in Peace ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/EmipK4izqc — WeDeyUK ???????? (@WeDeyUK) January 28, 2021

RIP Samuel mensah (Xploder) ???? so sad man, a propa good brother — J2K (@j2klive) January 28, 2021

RIP Xploder. Deepest condolences to his loved ones and his family ???????? — Kwes Darko (@kwesington) January 28, 2021