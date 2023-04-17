'Britain's Got Talent': Here are some achievements of Triplets Ghetto Kids from Uganda

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You might have come across their viral videos on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. The dancing group, Triplets Ghetto Kids, have won the hearts of many with their energetic performance of musical hits from Africa and the world.



For years, these young children have used dance, music, and drama to entertain their fans on social media.



Their talent and dedication to their craft landed them on the reality television show, 'Britain Got Talent' where they set a new record during a thrilling performance.



The golden buzzer awarded to Triplets Ghetto Kids by judge, Bruno Tonioli, in the middle of their performance was the first to have happened in the history of the popular show.



Below are some facts about the Triplets Ghetto Kids:



1. They are from an orphanage in Uganda



2. Under the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation, this community offers support to less privileged children



3. The group consists of over 30 street children



4. Triplets Ghetto Kids have a huge following across social media with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram.



5. The group have received recognition from popular musicians and personalities across the world including Swae Lee, Wizkid, footballer Kylian Mbappé, dancer, CousinSkeether, French Montana and Chris Brown.



6. They have bagged several nominations and wards in Africa for their dance performances including the 2017 AFRIMMA Best African Dance.



7. The children who were once on the streets have been enrolled in schools offering them hope for the future.



8. Triplets Ghetto Kids who are also influencers have secured several ambassadorial deals.



9. The dance group gained popularity in 2014 with their homemade dance video of "Sitya Loss" by Eddy Kenzo.



10. The Triplets Ghetto Kids set a record on Britain Got Talent in April 2023 with their golden buzzer at the middle of their performance have made it to the semi finals of the competition.





OPD/BB