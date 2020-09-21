Entertainment of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Bring money and I’ll campaign for you – Kumawood Actress to NPP and NDC

Louisa Adinkra, Kumawood actress

An election year in Ghana appears to be a cocoa season for some Ghanaian celebrities, public figures and influencers.



While politicians are doing whatever they can to win more votes, prominent figures after studying their modus operandi have also adopted a strategy to cash in during this period.



As we gear towards the 2020 elections, Kumawood actress, Louisa Adinkra has revealed what will make her campaign for some of the political parties in the country.



Louisa told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that she is ready to campaign for any politician that will pay her a huge sum of money.



According to the actress, GHS 5, 000 or GHS 10, 000 may be a small amount for her to accept.



She detailed that she will be working with others so the money should be hefty.



Louisa Adinkra stressed that once the party has a good policy that will be beneficial to the youth, she will gladly accept the money and start campaigning for them.



She believed in her capability of getting more followers and subsequent votes for any party that will seek for her service.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.