Fashion of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Bright Red! Regina Van Helvert stuns in daring red outfit for her birthday

TV personality Regina Van Helvert

Regina Van Helvert is a year older today, August 6, 2020.



The GH One TV host, Regina Van Helvert is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.



Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we couldn’t let this pass by.



Knowing who Regina is, a birthday photoshoot was a non-negotiable part of a whole birthday celebration.



Today (August 6, 2020) marks the fashionista’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping some gorgeous photos on her Instagram page.



Regina rocks a red outfit that's adorned with lace. The upper part of the dress showed off her beautiful cleavage as she leaves the side of the dress bare.



The dramatic sleeves brought fringe back to life and we can't get over the look.



We have our eyes on the red stilettos she rocked alongside the dress. Her makeup was a combination of bold and subtle, which is all shades of beauty.



Watch her Instagram post below:





