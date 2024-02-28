Bridget Otoo slams Akufo-Addo over ‘I don’t drink alcohol’ comment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Media personality Bridget Otoo has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for saying that he does take alcohol.



During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on February 27, 2024, the president commented on alcohol amidst heckling from the minority at a certain juncture.



The president's speech was momentarily disrupted by persistent coughs, leading him to ask for a glass of water. Upon receiving the water, he humorously assured the audience that he had been given only water and nothing else.



"I don't drink alcohol. Everybody who knows me knows that I don't drink alcohol," he said.



However, according to Bridget Otoo, no individual of a higher social status would make such a claim publicly.



Bridget Otoo lambasted Akufo-Addo for the hardship he has inflicted on Ghanaians during his tenure in office with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, which has left most citizens fuming about the state of the economy.



"I've never heard a sober person say, 'I'm not drunk'. Is it that the president has a drug problem and wants to divert our attention elsewhere? Because how can you convince me that the hardships he & Bawumia have put us through were done while being sober?" she quizzed on her X page.



Akufo-Addo delivered the SONA in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



I’ve never heard a sober person say “I’m not drank ” is it that the president has a drug problem and wants to divert our attention elsewhere? Because how can you convince me that the hardships he & @MBawumia have put us through were done while bn sober? — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) February 27, 2024

