Bridget Otoo reacts to Bawumia’s promise to abolish E-Levy, betting tax if elected president

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo has reacted to a promise made by Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to abolish the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy), betting tax and others including the recently introduced Emission Levy.



According to her, Dr. Bawumia was vehemently opposed to the introduction of a tax on electronic transfer when the NPP was in opposition but was the same person who was instrumental in its implementation after they assumed office.



She expressed scepticism about Dr. Bawumia’s promise to abolish taxes on betting because he was part and parcel of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government that implemented the policy hence, his words cannot be trusted.



“The man who said it is wrong to tax momo in opposition supported the taxation of momo with the introduction of E-Levy. Today he says he would not tax Bet. I hope you know what it means #BawuliarSpeaks,” Bridget Otoo wrote on her X page.



Background



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said he would abolish taxes on electronic transactions, gambling, and emissions if elected president in the upcoming general elections.



He said this when he gave a lecture on February 7, 2024, at the UPSA auditorium. According to Bawumia, his bid for a Digital and Cashless Ghana will be significantly boosted if E-Levy is abolished.



“To move towards a cashless economy, however, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels of payment. To accomplish this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The E-Levy will, therefore, be abolished,” he said.



"Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be abolished by 2025 if it’s still on our administration," Bawumia added.



The government introduced the gambling tax of 10% on all winnings in 2023, the 15% VAT on electricity in January 2024 awaiting implementation, and the Emissions Levy for engine vehicles from February 2024.



Bawumia delivered a national address outlining his vision and manifesto for Ghana following his election as flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



In November last year, Bawumia was elected to lead the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls, and in line with his vision to win the elections, he read his manifesto to outline his economic plans for Ghanaians.



The theme for Bawumia's speech was ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future’.



Bawumia’s promise has been met with a huge backlash from some Ghanaians who feel disappointed in his work as vice president.



View the post below





The man who said it is wrong to tax momo in opposition, supported the taxation of momo with the introduction of e-levy.



Today he says he would not tax Bet



I hope you know what it means ???? #BawuliarSpeaks #Bawumiaspeaks — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) February 7, 2024

SB/BB