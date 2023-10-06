Bridget Otoo narrates how senior government official apologised to her after ordering people to attack her

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Prominent media personality Bridget Otoo has disclosed that a senior member of the incumbent New Patriotic Party government spearheaded an attack on her following a comment she made about the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy).



According to her narration, she disclosed information concerning a bank transaction about the e-levy prior its passage but her information was tagged as fake on social media which led to the attack.



The media personality indicated that after her information went viral, the said government official ordered some people to attack her for spreading fake news.



Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the information about the e-levy that she shared was true, but the government official never apologized to her in public but did so privately.



She said that Ghanaians should not be surprised when government appointees fail to apologize for their inactions publicly because it is the attitude of politicians.



“Sometime last year I think, a senior member of this government tweeted sth for his base to attack me over a bank transaction on e-levy. They tagged it ‘fake’ - it wasn’t. When the truth came out he called to apologize to me but admitted he couldn’t do it publicly. I shrugged.



“So please don’t be surprised when they don’t apologize, or defend their abuse and insult. It goes all the way to the top of the NPP hierarchy,” Bridget Otoo wrote on her X page.



Her comment comes after some section of the public called on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Adison to apologize to Ghanaians after referring to OccupyBoG protesters as ‘hooligans’.





