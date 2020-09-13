Brand new joint from M2 for music lovers out there

You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 13Article 1058515

Up-and-coming artiste, M2 has featured sensational singer, Estarr on his new single dubbed, ‘Blow my mind’.

Just when we were missing him more, M2 drops a new party started joint for music lovers out there M2, who is currently making waves with “Ballin”, a collaboration he did with Eshun, seems not to be stopping anytime soon.

With so much music experience from the diaspora, he blends that with our indigenous music to give us good music to our ears.

This new one with Estarr comes with a very emotional and deep message, and with a beautiful music video, we can’t stop enjoying the song.

This song seeks to appreciate and regard that special someone in a listeners life.

