Bra Collins: The gospel rapper competing with secular rappers for Best Rapper award

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

“I’m just using rap as a medium to preach. I feel we can reach the youth through rap music…” said Bra Collins a year ago during an interaction with GhanaWeb. He emphasized that his “primary objective is to win souls.”



“Salvation is a gradual process. I’m looking at that guy on the street that doesn’t even want to hear about Christianity because of what someone is doing so I just want to start with Christian rap.”



A year on, Bra Collins is not only winning souls for the Kingdom but is also earning nominations for a good job done within the year under review. The ‘rap evangelist’ finds himself in the US-based Best Rapper of the Year category at this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA), sandwiched by nine (9) secular musicians.



For his performance on ‘Adom Bi’, Bra Collins who ditched secular for gospel is battling it out with DJ Asumadu, UND Xray, Young Theoryy, Oboy Murphy, Clem Biney, Archipalago, Fresh Naro, Yun Kobe, and Nana NY.



The record which features veteran hiplife artiste Obrafour has also been nominated in the US-based Best Gospel Song of the Year and Best International Collaboration of the Year categories.



He has also been announced a nominee in the US-based Male Artiste of the Year and US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year categories, making it five nominations in all.



The nominees for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA were announced in April, ahead of the main ceremony in New Jersey in August. Now in their second year, the awards are organised by Don’s Music Production in partnership with Highlife Media USA.



The Ghana Music Awards USA is a scheme instituted to honour popular US-based Ghanaian artistes and those who reside in Ghana but have been able to penetrate the USA market with their craft. The announcement was made in New Jersey and saw many Ghanaian celebrities including Christ Attoh, Kwaw Kese and Koo Fori in attendance.



