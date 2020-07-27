Music of Monday, 27 July 2020

Boss Zadok drops impressive debut gospel track 'Adom'

Multiple award-winning journalist and playwright, poet and novelist, Zadok Kwame Gyesi, popularly known as Boss Zadok, has released an impressive debut Gospel track titled “Adom”, to kick-start his musical journey.



The song “Adom” is the Akan word for Grace.



Grace is the direct opposite of “karma”, which is all about getting what you deserve. Grace is getting what you don’t deserve. Grace is the most important concept in the Bible and Christianity. It is the love of God shown to the unlovely, the peace of God given to the restless, the unmerited favour of God as the song clearly demonstrates.



The song is certainly spirit-filled. When the anointing of God is upon someone, it would manifest in all that the person does whether writing, singing or acting. Boss Zadok is an anointed singer. Now you tell me, how can you listen to this song and not be moved?



In the song, Boss Zadok sings about the need for mankind to give thanks and shout “Hallelujah” to the Almighty God for it is by His grace that we are surviving. According to the Gospel artiste, “who else deserves our thanks after God by His infinite grace continues to protect our families and households?”



The song is essentially self-explanatory. Obviously, the messages conveyed in the song are clear enough for listeners to understand. I am sure you would agree with me after listening.



Moving on, lyrically, the song comes in 2 short verses. The lyrics are spirit filled, well written and are in order. Verse 2 of the song is a repetition of verse 1. This is a deliberate attempt to embolden listeners to appreciate God’s boundless grace.



The chorus 'Adom' was taken 30 times. Boss Zadok has got not only an appealing vocal but a spirit filled vocal that leaves listeners drenched in the power and anointing of God. The lyrics flow with the beat and he was consistent with the style of rhythm. He primarily sang in Akan language with little English to blend. I love his modulation in the 2 minutes 11 seconds of the song “Who can I give your praises to…” of course it’s Boss Zadok, so, he didn’t go screechy with his silky voice.



The beat to the song is soft, sublime, smooth and groovy giving the song a delicious taste to the ears.



On the flip side, the hook and pre-chorus was repeated on the song, hence making the song sound a little bit weary since both chorus and pre-chorus are repeated word for word with the same tempo. Irrespective of that the pre-chorus is considered the best part of the song because of its rhyme pattern.

Without a doubt, “Adom” is a commendable one from Boss Zadok as the soothing song exudes supernatural atmosphere in which supplication and thanksgiving can take place.



Watch the video below:





