Boris Kodjoe undergoes 2nd back surgery in 10 years, speaks on painful health journey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Actor Boris Kodjoe has revealed he recently underwent a procedure to correct his sciatic nerve. It is the second time he is having surgery to mend his back. He took to his Instagram page on Friday, August 18 to post a video of himself before the operation was conducted. He was in his patient gown and on the hospital bed.



“I’m at the hospital. I’m about to have a double laminectomy, back surgery,” he said in his post. Giving an insight into his medical history, Boris said the first surgery which was successful was conducted 10 years ago.



“The first time worked really well, so now I’m doing it on two other levels: L1 and L2 and L3 and L4,” he added. He explained further that “sciatic nerve has been impacted for a while now, and it’s super painful all day, every day. So I’m taking care of it today”.



The medical procedure is performed to alleviate pressure on the spinal cord or surrounding nerves caused by arthritis of the spine. This procedure involves the removal of bone spurs and tissues associated with arthritis, as well as a small piece of the spine’s vertebrae to enlarge the spinal canal and create more space.



The actor shared that he’s undergoing the medical procedure, with Dr. Watkins, Jr., the son of his previous surgeon, performing it. He expressed confidence in both surgeons’ skills and concluded by saying he’ll update everyone after he wakes up from the procedure.



Posting an update on the surgery, Boris indicated that he had a partial laminectomy in two places, which is a type of back surgery, similar to one he had ten years ago on two other vertebrae. He expressed gratitude to Dr. Watkins Jr. and the staff for their excellent care.





The actor hinted that he intends to rest and heal before beginning physical therapy for a few weeks. He expressed determination with a German phrase, “Auf geht’s!!,” meaning “let’s go.” The next day, he shared a photo at home with his dogs, indicating he had started the resting phase of his recovery.