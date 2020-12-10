Boris Kodjoe congratulates President Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 December 2020
Source: Kuulpeeps
Hollywood star, Boris Kodjoe has joined many showbiz personalities who have congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 Presidential Elections.
Boris, who is American, was born to a Ghanaian father and often celebrates his Ghanaian heritage.
He is one of many Ghanaians and people of Ghanaian descent in the diaspora who championed President Akufo-Addo’s 'Year of Return'.
After the President was declared as the President-elect, the actor took to his Instagram to congratulate him.
“Congratulations to His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo. Well done, Ghana. #4MoreYearsOfNana Let’s keep building,” he captioned a photo of a congratulatory artwork.
President Akufo-Addo has tried to build a closer relationship between Ghana and the diaspora of Ghanaians and those committed to the pan-African dream.
See the post below:
