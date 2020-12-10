Entertainment of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Boris Kodjoe congratulates President Akufo-Addo

Nicole Ari Parker, President Akufo-Addo and Boris Kodjoe

Hollywood star, Boris Kodjoe has joined many showbiz personalities who have congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 Presidential Elections.



Boris, who is American, was born to a Ghanaian father and often celebrates his Ghanaian heritage.



He is one of many Ghanaians and people of Ghanaian descent in the diaspora who championed President Akufo-Addo’s 'Year of Return'.



After the President was declared as the President-elect, the actor took to his Instagram to congratulate him.



“Congratulations to His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo. Well done, Ghana. #4MoreYearsOfNana Let’s keep building,” he captioned a photo of a congratulatory artwork.



President Akufo-Addo has tried to build a closer relationship between Ghana and the diaspora of Ghanaians and those committed to the pan-African dream.



See the post below:





