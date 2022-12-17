Boomplay reveals 6 classic songs Ghana can't stop streaming

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Africa's biggest audio streaming platform Boomplay has revealed six old songs that "are still loved by fans."



The classics are from between the years 1990 and 2010.



Mr. Music Man, Kojo Antwi, has two songs, 'MeNya Ntaban' featuring Sonti Ndebele and 'Mfa Me Nkoho', as part of the Ghanaian songs on the list.



Daddy Lumba's 'Ankwanoma' is the other.



The international songs heavily consumed in Ghana are from three independent genres: Hip-hop, 2Pac's 'Dear Mama'; Reggae, Culture's 'Chant Down Babylon' and Pop, Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One'.



The data was collected from streaming activities on the platform in Ghana between November 1, 2021, and October 31, 2022.



At the maiden edition of ‘The Showbiz Conference’ which took place on Thursday, 11 August 2022, Boomplay Ghana's General Manager, Elizabeth Ntiamoah, alias Lyza, revealed that in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, the service observed that people started gravitating towards the classics, “old songs. Things they were already used to and also very mellow types of songs.”