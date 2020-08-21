Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Boobs challenge: Busty celebrities who have flaunted their ‘assets’

[L-R]: Moesha, Sista Afia, Maame Serwaa

If you’ve got it flaunt it! Yup, that appears to be the booming phrase reverberating in the minds of some celebrities who have heavy chests.



Over the years, the list of celebrities with the penchant of showing their cleavages has increased as it appears to be in vogue. Like they say, ‘sex appeal is good; it counts in the marketability of female artists’”.



Unperturbed about the ‘morality’ arguments that could be trumpeted by a section of the public who frown on ‘role models’ showing too much skin, these celebrities have on some occasions pranced around with outfits that leave little to the imagination of the individual.



They have courted controversies, made headlines, received backlash and become topics for discussion on both traditional and social media. It has not always been negative as they have equally received plaudits for same.



Ya’ll ready for the list? Here we go!



1. Maame Serwaa



In commemorating her 20th birthday, actress Maame Serwaa shared a risque photograph of herself on social media. The showbiz personality, known in real life as Clara Amoateng Benson, was full of praise as she captioned the picture with words of gratitude to her Creator for the blessings bestowed on her.



While congratulatory messages and birthday wishes are hurled at her from followers, friends and some industry folks, her picture appears to be attracting more comments than the text.





The musician is on a media tour to promote her latest single ‘Party’ and decided to put her breasts on display.The popular newscaster flaunted her boobs few hours to the end of 2019. In a video shared on Instagram, the renowned media personality was spotted in a dress which exposed her breasts while dancing to R2bees's 'Over' song at a party.A necklace which had the sign of a cross was also spotted around her neck with the cross dangling in between the twin towers. While at it, Nana Aba was flanked by two men who joyously danced with her.Actress and socialite Moesha Buduong is one of the celebrities to have on countless occasions caused a stir with her ‘goodies’ than her movie roles. The 30-year-old has been a victim of cyberbullying from the very instance she projected 'what her mama gave her' in her quest to gain recognition in the showbiz space.“Fresh and sexy melons”, was the reaction of a fan when Ms Nancy, a television personality shared the picture below on social media. It was not the first time she had flaunted her boobs.