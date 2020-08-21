Boobs challenge: Busty celebrities who have flaunted their ‘assets’

Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
If you’ve got it flaunt it! Yup, that appears to be the booming phrase reverberating in the minds of some celebrities who have heavy chests.
Over the years, the list of celebrities with the penchant of showing their cleavages has increased as it appears to be in vogue. Like they say, ‘sex appeal is good; it counts in the marketability of female artists’”.
Unperturbed about the ‘morality’ arguments that could be trumpeted by a section of the public who frown on ‘role models’ showing too much skin, these celebrities have on some occasions pranced around with outfits that leave little to the imagination of the individual.
They have courted controversies, made headlines, received backlash and become topics for discussion on both traditional and social media. It has not always been negative as they have equally received plaudits for same.
Ya’ll ready for the list? Here we go!
1. Maame Serwaa
In commemorating her 20th birthday, actress Maame Serwaa shared a risque photograph of herself on social media. The showbiz personality, known in real life as Clara Amoateng Benson, was full of praise as she captioned the picture with words of gratitude to her Creator for the blessings bestowed on her.
While congratulatory messages and birthday wishes are hurled at her from followers, friends and some industry folks, her picture appears to be attracting more comments than the text.
Many times I have wondered, Why on earth has it been so blissful? Am I the apple of God's eye? While my age mates were busily extracting money, attention and devotion from parents and family, I was blessed enough to be the one giving it. The joy of my home, a star to the world, and a blessing to many. Don't get it twisted, it hasn't been as rosy as it seems, it comes with its own struggles. But with hard work and determination, I'm at the peak of my game. I owe it to MYSELF to not sleep nor slumber but work towards my dreams and aspirations to attain the highest heights on my vision board. Me, Myself and I am the only reason why I am here right now. To God be the glory for he has shown to the world the purpose of my creation. Not forgetting the love and support shown to me by Family, friends, my fans, industry players & the media. Thank you GOD???????? Thank you to ME Thank you GHANA???????? HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ????????????& HAPPY 13TH OF HARDWORK IN THE INDUSTRY ???? ????: @b.gray.pixels Dress: @everything__girlieworld MUA: @makhindayspa_official Skin: @pinamangcosmetics Hair: @silverhairgh
Trying hard to keep my cool , Knowing I look alluring in @salmamumin 's LURE????@lure_by_salma Prints are not ideal for my height, body shape and size because I usually want to create an illusion of slenderness and height . But this fabric is soft and has motion so It still gave me the romantic style personality i project on Duvet. ????@universalnyk Have a lovely day. Ms Nancy Style Coach GH
