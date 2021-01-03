Fashion of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Bone straight hair, Biker shorts and other women fashion trends that ruled in 2020

Some fashion pieces that dominated 2020

Every year comes with a tall list of emerging fashion items that become major trends for 12 months and beyond.

These trends normally flood our social media feeds and some are mostly worn into the next year.



Interestingly, some of these trends, are borrowed from way-back in the ’80s and 90’s because trends always come and go.



From Palazzo’s to biker shorts, these trendy pieces were everywhere and worn with pride by fashion influencers and celebrities.



So, as we await new trends in 2021, here are some top fashion trends from 2020 that you can even wear in 2021 and beyond.



A list of the biggest fashion trends that filled our closets last year





The bone straight hair







If you’ve heard so much about this hair but keep wondering exactly what it is and why it was on the lips of many, then here we go:

Bone straight is a type of straight hair that is thin, sleek and scanty. This type of hair is raw and its strands are firm and well knotted from the weft to the bottom.

As delectable as it looks, It is believed that that type of hair is for every classy woman who is a lover of good things.

It was part of the items that topped fashion trends in 2020.



Perhaps this is as a result of its exorbitant price and the ‘must-have’ reputation many ladies attach to it.





Biker shorts







The ‘Princess Diana 80s-era trend’ became a fashion craze in 2020 and it seems they will certainly be making another appearance in our 2021 outfit rotation.

It can be worn with an oversize blazer and heels for a polished look, layered under a slip dress that's gathered or even tucked in just enough to reveal one’s body shape.



Some people on the other hand believe that bike shorts is a staple piece for cycling.





Bell cut trousers









The 70’s fashion trend somewhat kicked outfitted trousers (Skinny jeans) in 2020. Interestingly these particular jeans have over time climbed to the rank of indispensable fashion.



The bell-bottom silhouette is high-waisted and flared at the bottom. It can be dressed up with a silk blouse, or made more casual with a simple knitted jumper.





Palazzo









Palazzos were part of the most worn ladies outfit in 2020. It is an outfit that can be paired with any other outfit and complements all. The wide flares at the bottom of the pants make it look auspiciously similar to the bell bottom jeans. It can be worn anywhere, be it a party, office, church etc.





Layered gold necklace









This type of necklace was worn by most ladies in 2020.

It is a type of gold necklace that is layered into three parts. Usually the very long one has to be quite simple, the middle one has a golden coin or a circle, the short one is the most romantic, maybe with your name, a nice word, a heart or a few stars.



Heel mules









Perhaps the reason why these pair of heels became popular in 2020 is because they are very comfortable and easy to style. Mule heels are either closed or open toes with an open back.

It is a perfect go-to-choice and trans-seasonal. Plus, there are many different styles of mules which can match one’s outfit giving it an instant cool touch.



Maxi dresses









The voluminous and mostly flowy dresses was part of the fashion trends for 2020.

Maxi dresses, though comfortable and endlessly chic are very challenging to wear if not styled properly.





The Babita Dress







This particular cute dress was widely worn by most ladies in 2020. Maybe it’s as a result of how it flatters and defines one’s body shape.



The Babita dress is a stunning mini for parties especially. It features a sweetheart lace-up neckline and elasticated exaggerated puff sleeves and is that perfect balance of sweet and sexy. It can be dressed down with trainers or up with heels.





Geneva smocked ruffled









Ladies love mini dresses that make a fashion statement. Perhaps that is why the Geneva smocked dresses stayed ahead of the trend in 2020. This voluminous dress has a loose-fit for that comfy and stylish look. The smocked yoke is handcrafted intricately by hand just for that perfect look and neat finishing. Puffed sleeves, ruffle trims along the neckline and tiered ruffle hem are few of the features of this mini dress.





Statement/designer sneakers







If there’s anything both men and women cannot get enough of, it’s sneakers. No matter the day, event or outfit, sneakers are always the number one footwear choice. So, of course, figuring out the 2020 trends, Statement or designer sneakers made it high on the list.





Designer sunglasses









Stylish and luxurious sunglasses became popular among a lot of ladies in 2020.

The sunglasses market exploded into stylish shapes that combined refreshing new details with old classics. Talk of the Channel, Gucci, Prada, Christian Dior’s, these expensive pieces were rocked by celebrities and regular people all-alike despite the price.



Blazer dresses/ Blazer Jackets and pants









These are timeless pieces. Although blazer dresses have over a long period ruled the fashion scene it was predominantly worn in 2020. It is the perfect classy look which can work for the red carpet, or even a nice night out in town. Some versions can even be worn to business meetings and parties as well.

