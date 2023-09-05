Bolanle Ninalowo reacts as video of him confessing to cheating on his wife resurfaces

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has finally broken his silence on the narrative that has been spread about his crashed marriage online.



In a post via his Instagram story channel, the movie star said as a conqueror, he doesn't have to speak as he owes no one an explanation about his life decisions.



Slamming bloggers for recirculating a viral video where he confessed to cheating on his wife, Ninalowo revealed the video is six years old, and it was before he restored his marriage, which eventually crashed.



The actor also insinuated that his crashed marriage was an escape route for him as he revealed that people are worrying about him while he is celebrating.



Mixed reactions greeted the actor's statement, as many people knocked him for speaking even when his opening line said he wouldn't.



victorokpalan: "Let’s all be human and allow people either grieve or enjoy in peace. Nobody goes into marriage planning to divorce."



___ewatomilola___: "What’s this write up? Seems like what a narcissistic can dona you sabi."



kanmelu: "Na u dey post ur family back to back via happy family and all of a sudden una Don end."



queen___gilbert: "Bloggers should just let them heal. Divorce/separation is not easy especially when they once experienced love in the union."



pweetie_ik: "Let the divorced breath."



beygood1992: "And d wife hasnt said a WORD.....I always respect her maturity . Oga u have grown kids, rest abeg and let ur family heal in peace."



soberdrunk88: "Unless he never loved her, there is no way you will lose something you love and not feel bad even if it's toothpick."



edible_fantasies: "It's how the conqueror that claims not to speak is actually speaking ‍♂️ plus, how do you say you're "jubilating" over something you portrayed earlier as a sad decision? In this life ehn just resist the to urge to shalaye because"



Meanwhile, Bolanle Ninalowo is ready to move on with his life after separating from his wife of many years, Bunmi.



Just a day after announcing the sad news that he had parted ways with the mother of his two kids, the movie star took to his Instagram page to share another post.



Ninalowo shared a photo of a huge smiley face and went ahead to reveal that he is now in his next phase of life.



