Bola Ray will be president of Ghana one day - Bishop Adonteng Boateng prophesies

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the Divine World International Ministries, Bishop Adonteng Boateng has prophesied that Ghanaian media personality and businessman, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi alias Bola Ray will one day become president of the country.



In a Sunday, April 7, 2024 sermon, Bishop Adonteng noted that the Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network has been anointed to lead the country.



He spoke with utmost conviction that Bola Ray is destined to ascend to the highest office in Ghana.



Bishop Adonteng Boateng implored Ghanaians to unite and pray for Bola Ray's journey towards fulfilling this divine destiny.



He revealed the prophecy to gospel musician, Uncle Ato during a ministration at his church.



He cited an example where he made a similar prophecy to John Dramani Mahama that he would become president of the country someday.



“The Lord is telling me that your classmate Bola Ray will become president of Ghana. Years ago when John Mahama was a Communication Minister, he came to our church and I prophesied to him he would become president," he said.







