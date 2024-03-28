Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson, Dumelo, and other celebrities who graced Kofi Asamoah’s birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Ghanaian filmmaker, Kofi Asamoah, celebrated his birthday in a grand style at the luxurious Kempinski Hotel on March 27, 2024.



The event was graced by prominent celebrities and other personalities in the country.



Some of the personalities who were spotted at the event included the Managing Director of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson; CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray; and media personality, Rosleyn Felli.



The rest were Jackie Appiah, Prince David Osei, John Dumelo, Kennedy Osei, and Sandra Sarfo among others.



During the event, all the personalities together with Kofi Asamoah sat at the same table and made merry together.



Afterward, Bola Ray and Fadda Dickson joined the birthday celebrant at the cake-cutting ceremony, imparting blessings upon his life as they shared the moment together.



