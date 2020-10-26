Entertainment of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Boga Ali Hashim wins 'Writer of the Year' at the Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Annan presenting the award to Boga Ali Hashim

It was a dazzling night at the University of Ghana Business School auditorium when celebrated Takoradi based blogger and digital marketer, Boga Ali Hashim, took home one of the most enviable awards of the night at the just ended Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards.



Mr. Hashim who reports and writes on major issues, events, and news from within Ghana, Africa, and beyond for GhanaPrex.com, Bogaalihashim.com, GhanaWeb, Modernghana amongst several leading websites won the 'Writer of the Year' Award.



He dedicated the award to his parents and the Zongo community and has promised to continue making them proud.



Meanwhile, Boga Ali Hashim following the award took to social media to express his gratitude to the fans and followers, he wrote



"Alhamdulillah, Praise be to Allah. We won the award for 'Writer of the Year' and I'm humbled to receive this on behalf of you guys.



This is for my Zongo people. It doesn't matter where you're born or where you're from. You can still make a difference if you want to.



Believe in yourself, belief in your passion, trust the process, and remember to have Faith in Allah. It's possible. Keep pushing regardless.



To those of you who supported making this worked, I appreciate you all. May Allah Bless each and every one of you. I'm so so grateful.



Celebrities including Fred Amugi, Adjetey Annan, Comedian Otele, and others were present at the event.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.