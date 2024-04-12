Bobrisky sentenced to six months in prison

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as 'Bobrisky', has been sentenced to six months imprisonment without any option of fine, for abusing the Nigerian currency, (Naira).



One can recall that Bobrisky was arrested and kept on remand by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) for abusing and mutilating the Naira notes.



Afterward, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of tampering with the currency at an event.



However, the High Court judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro in his pronouncement, said the sentencing will serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of abusing and mutilating the naira note.



Also, according to reports, drama erupted in the courtroom when the Judge asked about Bobrisky’s gender, and he quickly replied that he was a man.