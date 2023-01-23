Bobrisky has given me 50 boxes of water for my coronation - Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Ayisha Modi has disclosed that Bobrisky has donated about 50 boxes of water for her coronation which has been scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2023.



The popular socialite who earlier announced her enstoolment as the development queen mother for Sowutuom, (Sowutuom F333 Noya Manye/Diaspora Noya Manye), said the popular Nigerian crossdresser has shown immense support towards the event so far.



She made these statements while alleging that Ghanaians are so quick to judge and that despite what everyone says, Bobrisky remains one of the most amazing humans she has ever met.



“Even with my coronation, he has given me 50 boxes of water. He has a good heart. I have a reason why I don’t judge people. Because sometimes God can create a man and give him feminine traits and features. It’s not their doing, but God knows why it had to happen that way. That’s why God asked us not to judge.



"He has created all sorts of human beings including those who are born physically challenged. They are God’s creation. Just pray for them from afar. All these gays and lesbians we despise in Ghana when you travel outside the country, they are the billionaires. Their creativity is unmatched. They have their rights over there. They are not judged.



“Sometimes, those we think will end up in hell are the ones who will surprise you in heaven. Maybe they are the ones who are even doing right in the sight of God, so I don’t judge. I love all,” she stated in an interview with Kofi TV.



Ayisha Modi who shares a close relationship with Bobrisky said her comment section went wild after she recently shared a picture of the socialite on her page.



“I will forever love you beautiful spirit of nature. Your heart is so beautiful that I can’t even imagine of how to love you. Loyalty for life. Thank you beautiful soul and I love you more for who you are my dearest beautiful soul,” she wrote as a caption to her post on Instagram.



