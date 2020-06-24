Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Bobrisky goes back to wig and makeup after ditching all that to visit his father

Idris Okuneye has made a strong come back to life as Bobrisky the diva.



The Nigerian transgender broke the internet when he revisited the times she was a man by ditching her wig, makeup, and pop diva lifestyle, to dress as a man, to pay his dad a surprise visit at his birthday party.



Days after photos of Bobrisky appearing as man at his father’s birthday party went viral, the controversial socialite has shared new hot photos in which she has once again resulted to wearing wig, makeup, and anything that reconciles him to being a girl.



Bob, who prefers to be addressed as a female, in talking about her new look wrote “When I tell you guys my body is meant for billionaires ONLY. You think am joking. Only haters will say I’m not fine o”.



