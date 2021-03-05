Bob Marley’s son Julian gives a big shout-out to Shatta Wale in video

Entertainment of Friday, 5 March 2021
Source: GH Base
Julian Marley, son of the legendary Reggae superstar Bob Marley has sent a warm salutation to the people of Ghana, and most importantly Ghanaian Dancehall act Shatta Wale.
In a new video Julian Marley shared to that effect, he’s heard saying: ‘Big ups to Shatta wale, Contractor and Digital one, the people of Ghana, one People one Nation one love, much respect.
Julian Ricardo Marley is a British Jamaican reggae musician. He is the son of reggae artist and performer Bob Marley, and Lucy Pounder.
Marley is a Grammy award-nominated, reggae singer, musician, songwriter, producer, and humanitarian.
Watch the video below;