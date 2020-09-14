Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: GNA

Bob Coffie Dusu is Tourism Personality of the Year for VR

Bob Coffie Dusu, the Manager of Freedom Hotel

Bob Coffie Dusu, the Manager of Freedom Hotel, in Ho, has been declared the Tourism Practitioner of the Volta Region for the year 2019.



Mr Dusu who was honoured at this year’s Volta Regional Tourism Awards was described as a “big player” in the hospitality industry since 1994.



He was also said to have supported several tourism-related events, including; the recent Volta Regional Investment and Cultural Fair in Ho.



“Your contributions and support for the tourism industry and the consistent improvement in your facilities and services over the years are duly acknowledged,” a citation in honour of his achievement said.



Mr Dusu’s two-star hotel, Freedom Hotel, located in the heart of the Volta Regional capital, was also lauded for the consistency in the category, emerging the best in the Volta Region for five times, though missed out in last year’s award.



The Managing Director received a standing ovation at the Awards, where 19 institutions and individuals were celebrated.



Mr Dusu said the Hotel’s neat environment and excellent client service were what won it awards over the years and hinted of plans to establish a health spa and expand its gym to offer an all-round customer satisfaction.



He said the Hotel was also establishing a hospitality school to offer hands-on training to students and in-service capacity building for staff of the facility.



The Awards ceremony was held on the theme “Growing Tourism Beyond Return.” It recognised excellence in the sector and honoured entities that had contributed to tourism development in the Region.



Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTA, said the industry was hopeful of survival, after Coronavirus shutdown, thanks to the Government's stimulus packages. He said the upcoming hospitality training institute was part of efforts to advance the development of the sector and asked operators to register with the Authority to help grow the industry.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the industry had vast potential in the Region and asked investors and the youth to consider investments in the sector. He said the Government's quest to support the sector informed the implementation of projects and policies, and the diaspora return initiative, which was attracting support for the nation’s tourism industry.



Mr Alexander Kwame Nketia, the Regional Manager of GTA, said the Coronavirus pandemic presented an opportunity for domestic tourism and called for enhanced capacity for local players.





