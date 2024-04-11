Blue Clouds Entertainments unveils new artiste OSB Swagah

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: GNA

Blue Clouds Entertainments, a Ghanaian record label, has signed fast-rising artiste OSB Swagah, a Hip-hop and Afrobeats artiste to their label.



OSB Swagah, known in real life as Abdul Rahim Ismail, was born on February 23, 2003, in Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana, where he started pursuing a career in music and started writing his own songs.



Blue Clouds Entertainments unveiled him by sharing a photo of the artiste on Instagram with the caption: “Welcome to the Blue Clouds Entertainments family.”



OSB Swagah became an internet sensation with his freestyle during the maiden edition of "REAL & RAW" show hosted by DJ Slim, which saw Ghanaians applaud his energy and talent.



After an interview with the CEO of Blue Clouds Entertainments Mr. Munaga M. Mohammed, he was accepted and welcomed into the record label family.



The label, which serves as home to Afropop, Trap, Reggae Dancehall, Afrobeat, Highlife, Hiplife, Hip-hop, and R&B artistes has been a beneficial factor to him as it falls into his musical category.



According to business guru and entrepreneur Mr. Mohammed, "OSB Swagah has officially joined Blue Clouds Entertainments and will benefit from the label's pool of resources and industry expertise, which will propel him to a wider audience.".



His music is a blend of Hiplife, Afrobeats, Hip-hop, specifically Trap music as a sub-genre of Drill music. His lyrics are in Akan, Hausa, Yoruba, and Dagbani dialects. Dagomba is his native tongue.



OSB Swagah is set to release his first single under the label dubbed "Victory," which will be available on all digital streaming platforms on April 18, 2024. Follow him on all social media platforms @osbswagah_



