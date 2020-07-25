Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Bloggers' Forum: Stonebwoy under fire for releasing 'Putuu'

Reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy has been criticised for recording and releasing a song punctuated with non-lexical vocables.



Some have argued that the musician has lowered his standard with the release of the said song and have wondered the motive behind the move.



The style, introduced in the Ghanaian music scene by music producer Appietus some years back when he featured on 5Five's 'Move' and replicated on 'Azonto Fiesta' was adopted by rapper Patapaa in the ever popular 'skopatumana' song.



Although many music lovers could not hide their admiration for the style, they least expected Stonebwoy, an artiste known for classic records to replicate. Some, however, have been defending Stonebwoy.



Still on music, producer JMJ has said the female music scene has been virtually dead after the exit of Kaakie and a few others.



Have Ghanaians lost their sense of humour to politics as claimed by KSM?



We table these for a discussion on this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum.



Host Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Nenebi for a riveting discussion.



