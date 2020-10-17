Entertainment of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Bloggers’ Forum: Shatta Wale speaks after Gaming Commission banned him, others from advertising betting

The Gaming Commission of Ghana under its supervisory mandate drawn from Section 3 (2) (g) of the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721) has developed guidelines on advertising for operators of games of chance, including banning betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.



The decision, the commission says, “is to ensure that advertisements by operators are conducted in a responsible manner devoid of promises of any predetermined outcomes, appeals/enticements to Gamble to the vulnerable in society as well as minimise exposure to minors where applicable.”



Many showbiz personalities, including Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, DKB and Bullet of RuffTown Records, have since the announcement registered their displeasure, describing the new guidelines as heart wrenching and ridiculous.



They have argued that the development, coupled with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA’s) that bans celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages will affect the revenue stream of celebrities.



But the Gaming Commission insists it has to apply the brakes due to the increasing number of celebrities endorsing betting companies. Some of these celebrities shot TV commercials for some betting companies while others promoted them on their various social media platforms.



Is the decision by the regulator spot on? To what extent does this directive worsen the plight of showbiz personalities? Any confusion in the guidelines?



Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Nenebi Tony and Ricky Tenneson for a riveting discussion on this week’s episode of Bloggers’ Forum.



Enjoy the show below:





