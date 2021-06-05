Bloggers’ Forum: Shatta Wale’s State of the Industry Address scrutinised

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale’s 10-minutes State of the Industry Address is up for discussion in this edition of Bloggers’ Forum.



The Dancehall musician held his first address after his return from abroad where he talked about some things bothering the development of the music industry.



According to Shatta, during his stay in the United States, he pondered why Ghana does not have a unique genre which he finds it baffling.



However, contrary to the assertions the dancehall artiste made in his address, Ghana has two unique genres which are Hip-life and High-life.



The controversial artiste also emphasized the need for the state to invest 10% of the Sports budget into the music industry and how music can be used to promote tourism.



Among other things, Shatta talked about giving Ghanaian music much airplay and artistes investing in their craft.



But how important, deep and convincing was Shatta Wale’s ‘State of the Industry Address’?



