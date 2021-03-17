Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Bloggers' Forum: Samini in a confrontation with Stonebwoy over Grammys

Burna Boy’s Grammy Award win at the 63rd edition of the scheme triggered a conversation in Ghana with several persons citing reasons no Ghanaian artiste has been able to chalk that success.



The Nigerian walked home with the Best Global Music Album award while ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a Beyonce music video which features Nigeria’s Wizkid won ‘Best Music Video’.



Stonebwoy in his bid to congratulate the Nigerians poked Ghana eliciting a response from Samini who opined that the journey begins from proteges respecting veterans, a statement that has since rekindled the seeming tension between a godfather and his son.



According to Stonebwoy, Nigerians have been "holding the mantel for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene", hence "all other African nations [should] give it up for Nigeria for their constant efforts..."



"As for Ghana, smh [shaking my head], I'll be back…” he added.



What does it take to win a Grammy Award? Did Stonebwoy goof? Did his tweet warrant such a response from Samini?



There’s more on this week’s episode of Bloggers’ Forum.



