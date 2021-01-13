Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Bloggers’ Forum: Pundits, lawyer dissect Bulldog’s comment against Akufo-Addo and subsequent arrest

Entertainment journalists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) and Nenebi Tony join Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum to discuss circumstances that led to the reported arrest of Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson.



The artiste manager is said to have been picked up by National Security operatives on Monday following his comment that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not complete his 4-year-term in office if aggrieved customers of gold dealership firm, Menzgold, do not get their locked-up funds.



Bulldog, as the artiste manager is known in the showbiz circles, making a submission on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, January 9, 2021, without any equivocation emitted that suggestions that customers invested at their own peril hence, cannot hold the government responsible for the inconvenience caused them is unacceptable.



“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” a visibly angry Bulldog vehemently barked.



This episode of Bloggers’ Forum sees the astute writers express a dispassionate view on the subject. Legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw also tells what he makes of the issue.



