Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bloggers' Forum: Lutterodt descends on Funny Face's baby mama, LGBTQ debate

play videoCounsellor Lutterodt and Funny Face with his children and Vanessa

Counsellor Lutterodt’s view on why Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa visited the comic actor at the psychiatric home takes center stage in this edition of Bloggers' Forum.



According to Lutterodt, the move by Vanessa was stupid adding that her visit to Funny Face should not be touted as an achievement.



“How can Vanessa say that for the sake of the children she is returning to a toxic relationship? Really? Stupid women say this. Is she normal? She left your home, came to live with a man who had sex with you for free and went back to her parents pregnant. After telling us all she went through with the pregnancy and how she was maltreated by the man, she still wants to go back? Is she normal? Is Vanessa normal?,” Lutterodt said on KofiTV.



Also in the discussion is the LGBTQ legalization which has gotten the whole country talking. Though a handful of celebrities have called for rights for the LGBTQ group, majority of Ghanaians are against LGBTQ.



Mona Gucci, a self-styled ‘slay queen’, said she was an immigration lawyer. According to her she had her internship with Abigail Williams and Co in Worcester Massachusetts after schooling at Massachusetts School of Law in 2017.



However, Mona Gucci has become a laughing stock to many after it was revealed that the said law school she attended has been closed down for some years now.



Show host Abrantepa sits with Nana Yaw Wiredu and Romeo for a stimulating, thought-provoking discussion.



Watch Bloggers' Forum below



