Bloggers' Forum: Kasoa ritual murder, VGMAs nominations review

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears to be the season of awards and recognitions as nominations for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) are released, generating as much conversations on how different or not, how competitive or not, and even, the fairness of each set of nominations.



And, this is coming right on the back of the highly-commended organization of this year's 3 Music Awards during which Kidi was adjudged Artiste of the Year.



In this episode of Bloggers Forum with host, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa, he sits with regular guests Nenebi and Nana Yaw Wiredu, to dissect the issues, bearing in mind the motivations behind the decisions by the VGMAs Board in their selection of artists for this year’s awards and who could win what.



Also, the suggestions for content in our media to be regulated, on the back of the gruesome killing of a 10-year-old boy, Ishmael Mensah, at Kasoa, by two teenagers, is explored in this episode.



And of course, the ever-thorough Amma Broni sums up all that you’ve missed out on, as well as those you already heard about in the world of showbiz in Nkomo Woho.



It’s a full package and it’s served right here. Watch this week's Blogger's Forum below:



